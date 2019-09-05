HERNANDO
Gloria J. Clippinger, 82, passed away Sept. 1, 2019. She was retired from FedEx and Methodist South Hospital. Gloria was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, where she was active in Mother Cabrini and Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Shepherds Club in Hernando, Forever Young in Southaven, Young at Heart in Hernando and Quilters on the Square in Hernando. She is survived by her husband, Darren L. Clippinger of Hernando; children, Mark Clippinger (Suzie) of Rogers, Arkansas, Jeanine Watts (Bill) of Slayden, Debra Clippinger of Southaven, Sheri Clippinger Padal of Romeoville, Illinois and Linda Faulkner (Chris) of Hernando; grandchildren, Casey Jo Clippinger of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Eric Clippinger (Helen) of Moscow, Idaho, Ian Rude (Laura) of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Christopher Watts (Katie) of Collierville, Jonathan Watts (Mary) of Rossville, Joshua Jeffries (Jenn) of Walls, Jeremy Jeffries (Krislyn) of Walls, Bradley Clippinger of Southaven, Ben Padal (Anneliese), Theo Padal, Nate Padal, and Sam Padal all of Romeoville, Illinois and 13 great-grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her brother, James Trobough. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Hernando Funeral Home with rosary service beginning at 7:30 p.m.. Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Memphis. Interment will follow in Autumn Woods Cemetery, Olive Branch.