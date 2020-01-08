HERNANDO
Gary A. Boykin Jr., 52, with Mayer Marketing and formerly with Clarksdale Press Register, died Jan. 3, 2020 at Baptist Desoto, Southaven. Visitation was Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, 1-2 p.m. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale with burial in the Lambert Cemetery in Lambert. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale handled the arrangements. Gary, Enjoyed fishing, photography, camping spending time with family and friends. He loved making people laugh. Survivors include: his childhood sweetheart and wife Amy Mills Boykin of 19 years; his father Gary A. (Pam) Boykin Sr. of Senatobia, and thought of as sons, Casey Keenum and Christopher Martin. Thought of as a brother Brian Helms; Brothers, Bobby Joe (Vicky) Boykin of Oxford, and Wesley (Katherine) Boykin of Cleveland. Step-brother Jason (Jen) Payne of Holt, Missouri. Step-sister Becky (Wade) Smith of Senatobia. Preceded in death by, mother Gwenelda (Nellie) Wood Vance; sons Alex, and Gabriel; daughter Danielle; brother, Tony Lee Boykin; paternal grandparents, Alex “Buddy” Boykin Jr., Alice Pauine Ivy Braun, and maternal grandparents, Lewie and Lela Maude Ray Wood.