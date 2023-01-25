Frances Thweatt

Frances D. Thweatt, 83 of Selmer, Tenn., passed away January 17, 2023 at AHC McNairy County. She was born November 11, 1939 in Thyatira, Miss. to William Henderson Dahl and Lora Lee Jones Dahl.
She graduated in the Class of 1957 at Southside High School in Memphis. She was of the Baptist faith and retired in the Print Services Division of Federal Express. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing board games, working puzzles and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Eskridge and husband Jerry of Selmer, Tenn.; her son, Brian Thweatt of Southaven; her grandchildren, Caitlin Thweatt of Brandon, Miss., Tyler Thweatt, Landon Thweatt and Avery Thweatt of Southaven; her sister, Sandra Coleman and husband John of Southaven; her brother, Bill Dahl and wife Janice of Southaven; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Henderson Dahl; her mother, Lora Lea Jones Dahl and her beloved pet, a Westie named “Katie”
Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Frances Dahl Thweatt.