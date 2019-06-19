Hernando
Frances Flemmons, 76, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Eudora and was retired from Tunica Piggly Wiggly. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Friday at Hernando Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hernando Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Tunica. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, James A.
Flemmons of Hernando; daughter, Frankie Flemmons Wade of Bartlett; son, James W. R. Flemmons of Hernando; sisters, Pat Barlow and Tracey Barnes, both of Austin; grandchildren, Russell Wade, Sam Wade, Luke Wade, Rebecca Peyton, Amanda Eubanks, Rheaven Flemmons; great-grandchildren, Kami, Kaylynn, Lilly, Zophia, Zephyr, and Zander; a host of nieces and
nephews, including Henry Barlow Jr. with whom she was especially close. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Regina Denise “Gina” Flemmons; parents, C. B. “Buster” and Willie Mae Stewart; brothers, William Stewart, Roger Stewart, Perry Stewart; sisters, Virginia Faulkner Bishop and Martha Spencer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church of Eudora, 10700 Bluff Rd, Hernando, MS 38632.