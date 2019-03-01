OLIVE BRANCH
Fan Shoemake Nabors of Olive Branch passed away Feb. 26, 2019. She was born Sept. 21, 1944 in Osceola, Arkansas to Theron and Lillian Shoemake. She worked as office manager for E. R. Moore Company and an accountant. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and sewing. She is survived by her husband Jim Nabors of Olive Branch; daughter Susan E. Curtright-Bennett of Osceola; sons Jamie (Susan) Nabors of Southaven and Jeremy (Corrine) Nabors of Olive Branch; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers Don Shoemake of Marion, Arkansas, Speedy Shoemake of Osceola, Gary Shoemake of Maumelle, Arkansas and Buster Shoemake of Coldwater; sisters Alice Burris of Bernie, Missouri and Thyra Runion of Memphis, Tennessee; her puppies: Daisy and Rebel. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Lyman Shoemake. Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Roller-Swift Funeral Home. Graveside Service will follow at 2 p.m. at Mississippi County Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.