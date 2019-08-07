SOUTHAVEN
Evelyn Briscoe, 82, passed away August 5, 2019, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Memphis. She was a member of Southaven First United Methodist Church. Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Barbara McGinness (Mike) and Rhonda Mahan (Todd) of Southaven; sister, Nellie Jack Hodges; brother, Rosamond Tyler and granddaughter, Krystina Cirilli. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Briscoe. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Old Plank Cemetery in Vaiden. Hernando Funeral Home is in charge of service.