DeSoto County
Earl P. Williams III, known to his family as ‘Buddy’, age 75, passed away May 4, 2019. He was born September 13, 1943 in Memphis, Tenn., to Earl P Williams, Jr and Margaret Anne Bradford. His father was a pilot in the Air Force. He crashed and was killed during a ferry flight in March, 1943. Earl never met his father. Earl graduated from Messick High School in 1961. He attended Memphis State University for a short time. He married in November, 1961 and had two daughters. He decided to go to beauty school so he would have something to do until he decided what he REALLY wanted to do. He graduated and went to work for Sam Gould (Gould’s Salon). He liked doing hair and it became his profession for the next years. During those years, Earl met and became friends with Bill W., made life-long friends that he called ‘his people,’ and in September, 1987 he married Gayle Glasgow Brown. He was extremely intelligent but he lacked confidence in social situations. He definitely overcame that and always gave credit to his Dale Carnegie training. After leaving Gould’s, Earl had various jobs...flower delivery, software testing, etc. In July, 2002 Earl went to work for FedEx in Retail Operations. He provided software testing and application support for various retail applications. He loved FedEx and was so happy to be part of the purple family. He enjoyed his job, the people he worked with and the friends he made. He retired in 2013 and always said he wished he would have stayed. Music was an extremely large part of this life. He taught himself to play the ukulele at a young age, then moved on to the guitar. He was a great guitar player and one could tell he was having so much fun. If he didn’t have perfect pitch, he was pretty darn close. He could play just about any instrument he picked up. He played in many bands over the years, most recently the Doctor’s Band and the Dirt Cheap Band (a.k.a. HIS band). He loved to read, watch movies, work crossword puzzles and play Trivia. He also loved to travel. He liked San Diego and New York among others, but Florida /Disney World were his favorite. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the oldest church in the state of Tennessee. His family’s membership in this church dates back many generations. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Glasgow Williams; two children, Jacquie Brown (Jim) and Gina Dukes (Stephen); four grandchildren, Neal, Emily, Hunter and Ada and one great-grandchild, Ethan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Maness. The family received relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, May 9 at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home.