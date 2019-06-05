SOUTHAVEN
Denford Luther Murley Jr., age 94, passed away June 1, 2019 at Hrmitage Gardens of Southaven. He was born July 29, 1924 in Bemis, Tennessee, the son of the late Denford Luther Murley Sr. and Jessie Thomas Murley. He grew up in the Deanburg community of Chester County. He attended Deanburg Elementary School and Chester County High School. He joined the Navy in 1942 and served in WWII on the USS Baltimore in the South Pacific. Upon his return, he married the love of his live, Anne Laura Clark, on Dec. 5, 1945. She died Aug. 9, 2006 after 60 years of marriage. He joined the Tennessee Air National Guard in 1958 and served 27 years, retiring June 28, 1984. He worked on jet engines and retired as Superintendent of Propulsion with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. During his military career in the Air National Guard, he and Anne lived in Memphis but moved back to Deanburg in 1988. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. Mr. Murley is survived by a son, John Murley (Lynn) of Southaven; a daughter, Linda Oliveira (Cody) of Cordova; three grandchildren, John B. Murley (Sherry), Laura Long (Robert) and Christin Streif (Russell); eight great-grandhchilden, Jonathan Murley (Brittany), Sarah Murley, Annie Long, Graham Streif, Anthony Streif, Jameson Streif, Shepard Streif and Lincoln Streif; a great-great grandhcild, Weylyn Murley; a brother, James David Murley and two sisters, Imogene Murley and Ozlene Grounds. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Crook Avenue with Ron Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday.