SOUTHAVEN
Funeral services for Ms. Daphine Britt Blackwell (born Dec. 17, 1941) of Southaven will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, June 10, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Winona, with visitation at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. Ms. Blackwell died at Methodist Hospice in Hernando on Thursday, June 6. She was retired from the MDOC and was a member of DeSoto Hills Baptist Church in Southaven. Survivors include her daughter, Brooke Blackwell Ott (Jeffrey) of Hernando; stepdaughter, Donna Pearson (Greg) of Winona; stepson, Richard Blackwell of Winona; three granddaughters; and a host of step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.