April 11, 1947-Jan. 27, 2019
In the early morning hours of Jan. 27, 2019 Danny passed from his earthly life and was promoted to glory for eternity with a healed body. Danny was a mountain of a man who had lived a rambunctious life despite his mother’s teachings. It took a little time for him to get it right. But after receiving grace, he met Marsh, the love of his life. Danny spent his last 27 years married to Marsh who had fallen madly in love with him because of his devotion to his parents, his love for animals and his enormously big heart. Danny spent 32 years as a conductor with the BNSF Railroad. After retirement, he had no trouble filling his time with a plethora of work. Many may say he was a contract surplus material specialist. Much like Redd Fox. In most recent years Danny and Marsh built their dream home on the river where they could enjoy their most prized loves, their grandchildren, hunting, fishing and their four-legged babies, Lil Girl and Freeman. This is also where Danny found the Mhoontown United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed spending time talking theology with Bro. Mac Lindley and serving his church. Danny C. Pearce was born on April 11, 1947 to George E. Pearce and Eunice Pickle Pearce of Smithville. He is survived by his wife, Marsh Petty Pearce of Cherokee, Ala.; daughter, Jill Pearce Moore of Mooreville; sons, Curt Pearce of Fulton and Justice Pearce of Starkville; step- daughters, Kelli Waggoner of Cherokee, Ala. and Cortni Scott of Corinth; step-son, Brian Walters (Dana Walters) of Hernando; grandchildren, Lindsey Jones ( Luke Jones), Katelin Worthington (Reese Worthington), Peyton Simmons, Chance Walters, Macie Kate Walters, Charlie Waggoner, Pierson Bailey and Piper Scott. A celebration of his life was celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 with a short service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be sent to the Mhoontown United Methodist church at 1134 Mhoontown rd. Cherokee, AL 35616. Please visit morrisonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.