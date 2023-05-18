Dalmus Eugene (Gene) Champion, age 83 of Walls, MS died Saturday, May 6, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Gene was born on February 28, 1940, in Tampa, FL. Gene served in the Army in the late 1950s and worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron Company for many years. Gene has been retired since the late 1990s and has enjoyed his retirement. Gene loved to read, watch sports on TV and spend time with friends and family.
He is survived by his sister Marie Gregorich (Pete) of Florida, his son Danny Champion (Dee)of Nesbit, MS, and his daughter Stephanie Coats (Jason) of Olive Branch, MS. His two grandsons, Justin Hanson (Melissa) and Jake Wilson (Lincoln), and 5 great-grandchildren.
Gene will be greatly missed. His laugh was contagious, his sense of humor was one of a kind and his outlook on life had to be admired. If you knew Gene, he was a giving soul and would help anyone out. In his last act of giving he donated his body to the Genesis Donor Program for the benefit of medical research.
In lieu of any tributes or contributions, the ask would be to spend quality time with a loved one and share a laugh or two