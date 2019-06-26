DESOTO COUNTY
Connie Margaret Steen Ward passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on June 23, 2019. She was born to Cecil and Margaret Steen on June 26, 1943 in Ft. Worth, Texas. The only thing stronger than her love for the Dallas Cowboys was her love for her family. An angel on earth, she was loved by everyone that knew her. Known as “Mama Connie” in her earlier years, she enjoyed showering everyone with love, kindness and encouragement. Later known as “Granny,” her reputation lived on, fiercely loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren — plus all the neighborhood kids, the kids on her bus route and any person that needed a granny. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Akers (Phil) and Cindy Garay; her son and primary caregiver, Tom Anderson; her son-in-law, Barry Garay; her brother, Wayne Steen; her four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Walter Ward; her granddaughter, Crystal Akers; her brothers, Ronald and Michael Steen; her sister, Mary Moorhead. Family will receive friends, Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home.