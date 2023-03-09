Cheryl, AKA "Shugar" went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 5, 2023. She passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Desoto with her son, Cliff, by her side.
She lived a beautiful life exploring books, History, Culture and Genealogy. She enjoyed movies, plays, studying the bible, writing, painting, playing cards and her cats! She loved being with her family and spent the majority of her time doing so. She loved the Lord and had a strong Christian Faith.
She was well traveled and spoke fluent Spanish. Although she had many skills and different career paths, her most recent profession was an established publisher with Future Word and Author of The Coming of the Magi and Leon the Chameleon.
She leaves behind her loving and devoted son, James Clifford Hodgetts II & his spouse Debra A. Franklin, her Granddaughter, Jordyn P. Nowatka & Husband, Jonathan Nowatka, Her Grandson James Clifford Hodgetts III & Wife Tiffany Hodgetts. She was blessed with 3 additional grandchildren by marriage, Zackary Franklin, Bret Rompon, Antonio Rompon & his wife Maddison Rompon. She was blessed to meet all six of her great-grandchildren, Nora Hodgetts, Harrison Rompon, Levi Rompon, Jett Hodgetts, Owen Nowatka, & Lyla Hodgetts.
She also leaves behind her beloved siblings, Betty Joyce (Moore) McIntyre, Horace Ronald Henry, Larry Henry & his spouse Loretta Henry. She loved her nieces and nephews, Sandy, Debbie, David, Dana, Michelle (Missy), Randy, Darla, Chris, Jody, Linda, and Keith as well as her great nieces & nephews as if they were all her own children & grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Highfield, her loving parents Horace W. Henry & Wilma Pearl Henry, as well as her brother's, Dwight D. Henry, Michael G. Henry, Mitchell L. Henry, Wyatt W. Henry and her niece Damita (Henry) Lucio.
Shugar wished to be cremated. We will Celebrate her life at one of her favorite places to spend time with family, Sandy Moore Hoots home, on March 18 at 1 p.m.