BYHALIA
Charner Lynn Fuerniss, 72, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019 at his home in Byhalia. Charner is survived by his wife Rebecca Fuerniss (nee Berry) of 29 years; his daughters Jennifer Davidson (nee Voeks, Fuerniss); Hope Pintado (nee Fuerniss), Faith Smith (nee Fuerniss), Amber Gregory (nee Davis); son Charner Lynn Fuerniss II, and nine grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Fuerniss of Delmont, South Dakota; father Arnold Fuerniss of Delmont, South Dakota, sister Julie Bittermann (nee Fuerniss) of West Bend, Wisconsin; his mother Helene Fuerniss (nee Laufer) of Delmont, South Dakota. Charner was born on Sept. 2, 1946 in Parkston, South Dakota to parents Helene and Arnold Fuerniss. The oldest of six children, he is survived by Cheryl Lockwood (nee Fuerniss) of Salisaw, Oklahoma, Susan Thuringer (nee Fuerniss) of Lexington, Kentucky, Charles Fuerniss of Paris, Kentucky. Flowers may be sent to Rebecca Fuerniss at 500 Rebecca Drive, Byhalia, 38611. Donations may be made under the name of Charner Fuerniss to Wounded Warrior Project: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Baptist Church, 45 Walhill Road, Coldwater. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Charner’s life.