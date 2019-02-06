HERNANDO
Charles L. McDonald, 73, passed away Jan, 31, 2019 at Holly Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home. Service will be 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Mt. Austin Missionary Baptist Church in Hernando. Interment will follow at New Park Cemetery. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela McDonald-Lawrence of Memphis, Charlene McDonald of Memphis, Celestine McDonald of Memphis and Phyllis McDonald-Johnson of Sacramento, Calif.; son, Eric Alexander of Little Rock, Ark.; sister, Annie McDonald of Chicago, Ill., 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Retta McDonald.