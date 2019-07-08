HERNANDO
Celia Pickle Filgo,78, passed away July 8, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Jenne’ (Butch) of Hernando; sisters, Carolyn Cleveland of Hernando and Mary Lou Ray (Aaron) of Independence; brothers, Parker Pickle of Hernando and Walter “Jick” Pickle of Middleton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jonathan Miller (Brianne), Matthew Miller (Tori) and Ryan Crouch; step-grandchildren, Whitney Doyle (Dustin) and Hunter Jenne’ (Brooke) and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Barrett, Zach, Addison, Savannah, Trenton and Teagan. Celia was preceded in death by her son, Charles “Chuck” Crouch; and brothers, Charles Edward Pickle Jr, David Lee Pickle and John Lewis Pickle. Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Hernando Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Hernando Memorial Park.