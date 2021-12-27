Cecil E. Baker, 93, passed away December 4, 2021 in Memphis.
He was born February 5, 1928, in Corpus Christi, Texas, and served in the Coast Guard and Navy in the Pacific during World War II.
After the war, he attended the University of Corpus Christi and later earned a degree in mechanical engineering from University of Houston.
Mr. Baker worked as a service engineer for York Refrigeration and was the resident engineer for the H.E. Butt Grocery Store chains in Texas. He later worked as an engineer and regional sales manager for Friedrich Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Company in San Antonio. After retiring, he went to work as a consultant for Lone Star Transportation in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Frances M. Baker of Memphis; two sons, Gary C. Baker of San Antonio, Texas, and Steve M. Baker of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, James Baker.
He will be interred at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi at a date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a charity of choice.