OBITUARY - CECIL E. BAKER
Cecil E. Baker, 93, passed away December 4, 2021 in Memphis.
He was born February 5, 1928, in Corpus Christi, Texas, and served in the Coast Guard and Navy in the Pacific during World War II.
After the war, he attended the University of Corpus Christi and later earned a degree in mechanical engineering from University of Houston.
Mr. Baker worked as a service engineer for York Refrigeration and later for H.E. Butt Grocery Store in Houston. He returned home to Corpus Christi where he was self employed as an HVAC technician and in sales and as an engineer for Friedrich Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Company in San Antonio. After retiring, he went to work as a consultant for Lone State Transportation of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Frances M. Baker of Memphis; and two sons, Gary C. Baker of San Antonio, Texas, and Steve M. Baker of Austin, Texas; and five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, James Baker.
He will be interred at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi at a date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a charity of choice.