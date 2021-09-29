LCPL Carlos Almazan Jr, 22 of Immokalee FL, Passed away on September 16, 2021 at NCH Baker Hospital Naples Fl.
Carlos graduated from Lake Cormorant High School and was active during that time with JROTC after graduation he signed up with the United States Marine Corps and served 4 years and recently joined the active reserves.
Carlos is survived by his mother and father, Erica & Carlos Almazan, brother Ramon Almazan, sister Victoria Almazan, nephews Caiden, Benjamin & Sabastian Mayo, Aunts & Uncles Elvira & Daniel Puente, Maria (Lisa) Hidalgo, Rodolfo (Rudy) & Magaly Turrubiartez, Elisette & Othmaro Crespin, Evodio Almazan, Paulino Almazan, Jorge Almazan, Maria Elena Almazan, Maria Felix Almazan , Anselma Almazan, Leonor Almazan, two grandmothers Maria Aleman & Andrea Chavez,
Carlos is preceded in death by his two grandfathers Rodolfo Turrubiartez & Antonio Almazan. He also leaves behind many cousins, close friends and Military comrades who will miss him greatly.
Military funeral arrangements will be forth coming on Facebook.
The family would like to thank countless people who have prayed and offered support throughout this difficult time and ask in lieu of flowers please send donations to Erica Almazan at
1813 Lincoln Avenue, Immokalee Florida 34142.
Matthew 5:4
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.