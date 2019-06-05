SOUTHAVEN
Billy Joe Maricle, 80, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home in Southaven. He was a retired industrial maintenance technician. After retirement, he fulfilled his life-long dream of opening his own business – Bill’s Home and Appliance Repair. Bill enjoyed watching sports, especially football, on television and loved country music. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at New Bethlehem Cemetery. Hernando Funeral Home has charge. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Maricle of Southaven; brother, James Maricle (Carolyn) of Rienzi; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Acton and Irene Maricle, and his brothers, Odis Maricle and Lex Maricle.