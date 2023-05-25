Bette Burrow Colbert, 90, passed away May 17, 2023 at Silvercreek Senior Living in Olive Branch.
Born December 31, 1932 in Fitzhugh, Ark., Bette was a 1951 honor graduate of Laura Conner High School in Augusta, Ark. She married Giles B. Colbert, Sr. in 1954 and they were married for 57 years, only parted by Giles’ death in 2011.
Bette was a devoted wife and mother, supporting her husband and children in every way possible, room mother, Sunday school teacher, chair of various fund-raising projects, and enthusiastic audience member of piano recitals, band concerts, and many musicals. She worked for many years in the office of Dr. Hoy Speer in Stuttgart, Ark.
After Giles’ retirement in 1986, they traveled extensively, living in Rockland, Maine, Sun City, Calif., and Hot Springs Village, Ark., before settling in Southaven to be closer to family. She will always be remembered for her resilience in the face of tragedy, her indomitable spirit, and her distinctive and infectious laugh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Giles; her eldest son Giles (“Skip”) B. Colbert, Jr.; her parents, Ben and Gussie Burrow; brothers, Ben, Jr., Hoyle, Bob, Tommy, and Paul; and a sister Forrestine Taggart. She is survived by a son Galen Colbert (Roland Bullock) of Memphis, and one sister, Patsy Hargrove of Warren, Ark., and special niece Sandra Ray, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Unity Hospice Care (LaRheissia Clopton and Frances Ester) and F&J Home Care (Felicia James, Embrelle Banks, Vicki Davis, Wanda Dennis, Pam Foster, Terrika Goode, Kamisha Hoey, Annie James, and Joydena Nelson) for their compassionate care during Bette’s final months. The family also thanks Bette’s adopted family at Silvercreek, both residents and staff, for their caring and companionship the last 12 years.
Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Lindenwood Christian Church or a charity of choice.