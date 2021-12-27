Bertha Blanch Horton, age 78, died at her daughter's home in Hernando, Mississippi, on December 24, 2021. Born in Michigan, her family moved to Florida when she was a young girl. She was a graduate of East Bay High School in Gibsonton, Florida. Married to Leo Connell, she was a housewife in Tarpon Springs, Florida, raising their only child. After a divorce, she was remarried to Keith Horton and lived in Clearwater, Florida, until 2018 when Keith died. She then moved to Hernando to live with her daughter until her death.
Bertie is survived by her daughter, Karen Hedleston of Hernando, and three grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Shattuck of Pilot Mountain, NC, and brother James Himebaugh of Durand, MI. She is also survived by several step-families, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Keith.
Bertie suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and died peacefully in her sleep. In an effort to help the study of Alzheimer's and dementia, she has donated her body to Genesis Legacy so there will be no immediate funeral arrangements. The family asks that, instead, honor her by making yourself aware of and support the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.