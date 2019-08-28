SOUTHAVEN
Bebbie Lei Stoddard Beshears, 58, departed this world to join our Lord on August 14, 2019. Bebbie is survived by her husband, John (Pat) Beshears; her four daughters, Phyllis Manley Hicks (Ashleigh), Emily Manley Ervin (Benjamin), Courtney Beshears, and Lorren Beshears; grandchildren, Hunter Bates, Luke Jones, Emma Ervin, Aaron Jones, and Brantley Ervin, Amanda Ivy; her siblings Ann Lafferty Terrell (Joe), Jean Hendrichovsky (Wilbur), John Stoddard (Debi) and a host of nieces and nephews. Bebbie was preceded in death by her parents William (Cliff) Stoddard and Opal Johnson Stoddard as well as her brother William (Bill) Stoddard. Bebbie began her career in the medical field at Methodist South Hospital where she worked until taking a position at the Family Physician’s Group in Memphis. Bebbie loved working for the FPG and loyally did so until her passing. Bebbie fiercely loved her family and boasted her love often. The celebration of her life will be held on Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 at Mallard’s Croft in Byhalia at 7 p.m. Memorials can be directed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.