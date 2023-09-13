Angela Kay Akbary, 60, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on September 9, 2023, in Hernando.
Angela was born in Memphis on August 10, 1963. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Crichton College in 1998. Mrs. Akbary had 25 years of service with the Department of Education in both Mississippi and Tennessee school systems. She was an active member of her church and enjoyed writing and singing gospel music.
She was married to Ahmad Akbary on September 22, 1980. She is preceded in death by her mother Wanda Lee Crafton. She is survived by her husband Ahmad Akbary; three daughters Dara McIngvale (Haley), Constance Dillon (Hal), and Rebecca Akbary; six grandchildren Haley Wade McIngvale, Sara Helen McIngvale, Cameron Baker, Emma McIngvale, Hinton McIngvale, and Jacob Dillon; siblings Michelle Young (John), and Dolph Crafton(Kimberly); and father Ralph Crafton.
The family will be receiving friends from 9-10, Friday, September 15 with services beginning at 10 am all at Longview Point Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Hernando Memorial Park.