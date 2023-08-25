Allen Franklin Wildmon, 88, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023, with his family by his side.
Allen was born in Dumas, MS, on November 20, 1934, as the fourth of five children. He graduated from Ripley High School and is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a B.S. in Biology. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church in Southaven. MS.
Allen married the love of his life, Martha L. "Mickey" Lee, on February 15, 1958. They were married 59 years, until her passing in 2017. Allen leaves behind one sister, Louise Yancey, and one brother, Don Wildmon. He is preceded in death by one sister, Helen Tenenbaum, and one brother, Johnny Wildmon.
He also leaves his son Terry, daughter-in-law Lyn, daughter Lynn, two grandsons, Tony (Amy) of Nolensville, TN, and Lee (Hannah) of Hernando, MS, and eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Abby, Sadie, Dax, Avalyn, Lyla, Braylee, and Ben.
Allen was an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America in his youth, which set the pace for his excelling in all endeavors, including numerous career achievements and sales awards. Allen served as public relations director for many years at American Family Association, after a long, successful career in life insurance. He served his country through the Army reserve. He was a community activist by means of conservative politics and campaign management, as well as, a consumer advocate for public utility costs.
Allen had a love for all people and especially for his family. He was admired for his generous and caring nature. He was a wonderful provider for his family and a trusted counselor to many. Allen loved flying and was the past president and chief flight instructor for the Memphis Soaring Society (glider pilots association). He loved fishing, authoring books, and petting any dog that was in range. He also enjoyed traveling the world with his wife in his younger years.
He is now with his Savior, reunited with his sweet wife, and he will be sorely missed.
Visitation and service will be at Broadway Baptist Church, 7400 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS, on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon
Funeral Service: 12 noon until 1 p.m. (reception following at the church until 2:30 p.m.)
Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar Avenue in Memphis, TN.