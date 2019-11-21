LAKE CORMORANT
Alice “Nana” Reed, 63, of Lake Cormorant passed away Nov. 16, 2019. Alice attended Mercy Hill Church in Olive Branch. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Reed of Lake Cormorant; daughter, Amanda Williams (Matthew) of Germantown; sister, Libby Sexton of Southaven; brother, Milton Hill of Oklahoma; mother, Maggie Hall of Olive Branch; grandchildren, Maliyah, Reed and Dawson Williams, also nieces and nephews, Josh, Jason, Jennifer, Katie and Kim. Alice was preceded in death by her father, Harry A. Hall. Service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Hernando Funeral Home with the family receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m. Interment followed at New Bethlehem Cemetery.