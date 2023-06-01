Alberta Taylor, 68, originally of LaPorte, Minnesota, passed peacefully at her daughter’s home in Hernando on May 27th following a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Seattle, Washington, but grew up in northern Minnesota and had nine siblings. She had a full life living in over 10 states and five countries including the outback of Australia, Guam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Guantanamo Cuba. She had a variety of jobs as she followed her husband in the Air Force including waitress, bookkeeper, Computer Tech support, Acquisitions, Computer Administrator and Customer service Representative.
She was very crafty and was always known to be knitting or crocheting hats, blankets, mittens and other things all of which were given away to friends, family members and people in need.
She is survived by her Hus band of 34 years John, three children; Dale McCollum II., Onisha (Nisha) McCollum Brown and Raymond Taylor; 9 grand children, Brianna Brown, Paige McCollum Lewis, Christian Etienne, Allie Brown Bales, Josh ua Brown, Joseph McCollum, Makayla Taylor, Daniel John (DJ) Taylor and Miles Taylor and one great Grandchild Emmett McCollum.
A memorial service will be held at the Heartland Hands Food Pantry, 1621 Goodman Rd W, Horn Lake on 10 June 2023 at 11:00 am.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Heartland Hands Food Pantry, 1621 Goodman Rd W, Horn Lake MS or Spring Valley Hospice, 7139 Commerce Drive, Bldg B-3 Olive Branch, MS.