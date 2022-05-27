The Southaven Arts Council in partnership with Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation held their closing reception for The Youth Nature Photography Exhibit on May 26 at M.R. Davis Public Library in Southaven.
The workshop portion of the event was held in April. Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation director Debbie Crum said the workshop allowed children to gain advice from professional photographers.
“We held our workshop in April,” Crum said. “It was at Arc Trails in Hernando, and local professional photographers came out and mentored children. They were able to split up into small groups and get one-on-one direction from the photographers about how to properly capture pictures of nature.”
The participants were able to submit one of their favorite photos to be exhibited. Crum said overall, there were a good amount of children that chose to submit a photo for competition.
“Out of I think 19 kids, we had 14 submit their favorite photo,” Crum said. “We partnered with the Southaven Arts Council to be able to properly exhibit these photos. First, second and third place winners have been selected.”
Toni Roberts with the Southaven Arts Council said the event is a great way for the Arts Council to encourage children to explore their artistic talents.
“Southaven Art Council’s mission is to put art first,” Roberts said. “We’re really glad that we’re able to show these pictures and showcase the visual arts that were created here, and we hope it encourages the children to continue to experiment and have fun with art.”
The reception included food and beverages for participants and their families, as well as a visit from Rufus the Eastern Screech Owl. First, second, and third place winners were awarded with prizes of $250, $150 and $100. Noah’s Gift, an endowment through the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, provided the checks for the scholarship prizes. Laura Bruce won first place, Nellie Crump won second place and Tripp Roth won third place.
“We’re so grateful to the Community Foundation and Noah’s Gift for the opportunity to award these kids,” Crum said. “It’s so important for them to let his memory live on through children that share qualities that Noah had.”
Olivia Zeringue was at the reception on behalf of the Community Foundation. She said as an organization, the foundation is always looking to assist in events that encourage children to grow and learn.
“We do a lot of work with funding for Noah’s Gift,” Zeringue said. “Most of our work is centered around childhood growth and development, and we love to be included in events like this to impact children’s lives and encourage them to do beneficial activities like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.