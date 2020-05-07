Last Thursday, April 30 was a pretty big day in the life of one young Andrew Galloway, who lives with his family on the very eastern edge of DeSoto County near Byhalia.
Andrew was turning 10 years old, but he was none too happy about it. In past years, Andrew’s family would make a big deal about his birthday, taking him out to eat and doing a good bit of celebrating the passage of another year in his young life. This year was supposed to be extra important because Andrew was turning “double digits,” at age 10.
The word “bummed” was tossed about freely by others about Andrew’s disposition, because the coronavirus pandemic was keeping people from coming inside restaurants to dine and enjoy moments like birthdays together. The Galloway family could not take Andrew out to eat like they had done in the past for his birthday.
That’s when family members, such as cousin Elizabeth Ortiz, stepped into action.
“My aunt wanted to put a parade together,” Ortiz said. “I reached out to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and they messaged me back. This was a complete surprise and he had no clue.”
The reason the Sheriff’s Department got involved, said Andrew’s mother Jennifer Galloway, was that Andrew has a deep love for law enforcement and first responders.
Tish Clark, the new Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Department, heard from Ortiz about Andrew’s birthday funk and wanted to do something about that.
“The family asked if we could send just a patrol car or a fire truck, but we had fire trucks, deputy cars, motor unit, K-9, and Search and Rescue and we had the Volunteers in Policing,” Clark said.
From a convenience store/gas station a couple of miles away, a lengthy procession began that included vehicles, Fairhaven Fire Department trucks, motorcycles, and much more. They headed toward the Galloway home where the unsuspecting Andrew and his family were outside to meet and greet everyone.
As with any law enforcement or fire vehicle, the procession was not without a lot of noise. Sirens were blowing, horns were honking, and lights were flashing, as the birthday parade made its way up the road for this special delivery.
“I’m surprised by it, I didn’t know they would do this for my son,” Andrew’s mother Jennifer Galloway said. “He’s all about the police, fire trucks, and everything like that.”
Clark said it was pretty easy to get volunteers for this special duty.
“They came forward and said they’d bring a boat, bring a dog, motorcycle unit, bring everything to wish this kid a happy birthday,” Clark said. “It’s stuff like this here when you get to do something for a child that makes it all worthwhile.”
Andrew welcomed the special surprise that included gifts as well as the parade by the deputies and firefighters.
“It’s pretty cool. I wasn’t really expecting it,” he said. “It’s special for all of them coming out here and doing it for me, to come for my birthday.”
While the year 2020 will be marked in several ways, for young Andrew Galloway, it will also mark the year deputies and first responders came out to make an otherwise “bummer” of a birthday become extra special for him.