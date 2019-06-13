A 12-year-old child has died as a result of an accidental shooting in a Horn Lake home.
Police report officers were called to the 3700 block of Conrail Circle about 3:20 p.m. on Monday on the report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound.
The youngster was later reported to have died, and another 12-year-old child had also received a gunshot wound to the hand in the incident.
Police said their investigation determined the children had been playing with a loaded gun when it accidentally discharged, killing one and wounding the other.
Names are being withheld out of respect to the family of the victims, and police said they would not be releasing any further details about what happened.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
