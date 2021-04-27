The Republican run-off for Alderman at-Large and Ward 4 in Horn Lake was settled Tuesday as David Young and Danny Klein both advanced to the June general election.
Young, a Navy veteran and former trucking company owner, defeated incumbent Charlie Roberts 69 to 63 in the Ward 4 race. Roberts was seeking his fourth term on the board.
“I am very blessed and very proud,” Young said. “It was a tough fight from the start. We had a very strong candidate that had been in place 12 years. It’s always tough to beat an incumbent. But we did it.”
Young initially finished second to Roberts in the primary election 64 to 55 with neither reaching the 50 percent plus one threshold to win outright, but picked up 14 votes to unseat the long-time incumbent.
Young thanked his supporters and his campaign team for their long hours of door-to-door campaigning and holding signs at key intersections.
“It was a combined effort,” Young said. “We had probably 25 or 30 volunteers who stuck with us from day one. I’m the candidate, but I couldn’t have done it without some great people supporting me and backing me and knocking on doors.”
Young will now face Democrat Lisa Hall-Hayes.
Klein, a maintenance manager with DeSoto County Schools and District 3 election commissioner for the past eight years, handily defeated Chad Engelke, a real estate broker and member of the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, by a margin of 487 to 220.
Klein originally outpolled Engelke 525-326 on election day, but was forced into a run-off.
“It feels great,” Klein said. “I had a great group of folks supporting me who were out there working daily.”
Klein said he made sure he was visible at the intersections so that voters in Horn Lake knew there was a run-off.
“I think that helped,” Klein said.
Klein will face Democrat William Egner in the June general election.
Turnout in the run-off was only 5.32 percent.
