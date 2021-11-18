Turkey, friends and a lively game of Bingo made for a Thanksgiving gathering the seniors at the Young at Heart Program relished on Thursday.
Attendees at the senior-centric event brought traditional Thanksgiving recipes to share with neighbors, socialize and enjoy time marking numbers off of Bingo cards.
The event was held at the Gale Center in Hernando.
Libby and Carl Willcutt, who live on Johnston Road outside Hernando, are regular attendees to Young at Heart programs and brought sweet potato casserole to the gathering. They enjoy socializing and meeting with neighbors at program functions.
“I had the day available and we always prepare a dish,” Libby said. “Last month I did a blueberry casserole and we ended up scraping the bottom. I don’t cook a lot at home, we cook some and then have leftovers.”
Libby said she loves staying in contact with others at the monthly meetings.
“I enjoy the friendliness of the people. Miss Dolly (Brechin) does a really good job and ladies who work in the kitchen. They all do a great job, they’re full-time workers here.”
Libby and Carl have been married for 68 years. When asked for the secret to their long marriage, Carl responded, “I learned to say ‘Yes mam!’ right on the spot.”
Dolly Brechin is program director for Young at Heart in Hernando. Young at Heart also has a separate program in Southaven.
“For most of the programs we’ll have a sponsor and get a speaker,” Brechin said. “We usually have the speaker bring a main dish or prizes. We’ve even had Stayin’ Alive, our senior band, come and play for us. We have a senior choir along with our musicians. We set up, decorate, they come eat, visit, and have a good time.”
Brechin said Young at Heart is open to all seniors to participate in, including the exercise classes.
“They can come here and learn about all our other activities as well,” Brechin said. “They love it and there is a lot of physical benefit to the classes. There’s also the social benefit of getting together, connecting with each other and talking about their families.”
Brechin said last year one participant expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Thanksgiving luncheon that was held.
“I had one lady come to me last year, very emotional, come to me and say ‘I have no family and this is my Thanksgiving,’’ Brechin said. “Almost made me want to cry.”
Brechin said her favorite dish at the luncheon was the dressing. Now she and her team are preparing for the December Christmas luncheon and are seeking volunteers to help serve and move decorations.
“The next one is going to be a lot of fun,” Brechin said. “It’s our Christmas party. We’ll have ham, potluck, and a costume contest for playing Let’s Make a Deal.”
