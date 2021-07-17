Young anglers cast their lines Saturday into the lake at DeSoto County Veteran's Park in the hopes of landing a prize catfish or Brim as part of the DeSoto County Fishing Rodeo. The rodeo benefitted The Arc of Northwest Mississippi, a nonprofit helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Volunteers from DeSoto County Sheriff's Department brought its Police Cadets and search and rescue equipment to help out, and were joined by a fire truck from Southaven Fire Department.
Sponsors included Chic-fil-a, Edge Fitness, D.R. Horton, Farm Bureau, Impact, TJ Cates Productions, Madison signs and others along with donations from Walmart and pizza from Domino's.
