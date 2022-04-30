Over 400 young anglers sunk their lines in at the pond at Latimer Lakes Park on Saturday looking to hook the big one.
Parks Director Drew Colemann said this is the largest crowd they have ever had at the city’s annual Reel Kids Fishing Rodeo.
“We knew it was going to be big this year,” Coleman said. “We had 130 early registrations online sign up, and then we probably had that same amount just walk up.”
Youngsters ages 4 to 14 brought their rods and reels and bait and tackle, while moms and dads and grandparents watched from lawn chairs and helped every once in a while a while cast the line out or bait the hook.
The city stocked the pond with 400 pounds of catfish and 50 bass.
Coleman said the fishing rode is usually held in mid-summer, but this year they moved it up to take advantage of better weather. Temperatures were in the low 80s with sunny skies and a nice breeze.
He said he was excited to see so many families come out to the event.
“Everybody loves to fish,” Coleman said. “They’ve been pulling some good size catfish out of there today. And it’s just a fun event where you can spend some time with your family and come out and have a good time. I love it and any time we can fill this beautiful park is great.”
Zebreonna Edwards of Horn Lake had been to past fishing rodeos in Horn Lake before, but this was the first time she fished for catfish. Asked what her secret was she said ‘I prayed - and I had chicken livers.”
Skylar Austin,11, of Horn Lake, caught six catfish using a combination of chicken livers and worms as bait.
“We’re going to eat them,” she said.
Her Paw Paw, Douglas Austin, got the hard job. He said he’s the one who would be frying them up later.
“I got the corn meal ready,” he said. “I think they will make for some good eating.”
Austin had three grand-children at the fishing rodeo.
“I love to come out and watch my grand babies fish,” he said.
Participants were awarded trophies for the biggest catch of the day as well as the smallest, along with other prizes like fishing tackle and gift cards.
