More than 50 anglers and twice as many parents got up bright and early to get a good spot at the pond at Jim Saucier Memorial Park in Southaven Saturday morning for the city’s annual fishing rodeo.
The Southaven Police Department hosted the young anglers who competed for prizes and the chance to catch themselves a catfish dinner. Everyone who registered went home with at least a snack, but a few lucky raffle winners got to choose from prizes like fishing rods, tackle boxes, hats, shirts and other fishing-related items.
The park was packed with groups reeling in fish after fish no farther than 10 feet away from any other fishermen.
Breana Willis and her 5-year-old daughter Remi said they had a great time at this year’s fishing rodeo. Remi started learning how to fish when she was only 3 years old. She had a stringer full of catfish just 30 minutes after the event started.
“It’s just a blast out here,” Willis said. “Fishing is what me and her daddy do all the time. It’s something fun for us to do.”
Remi was fishing with the classic hook and bobber set up and used chicken livers and worms as her bait of choice Saturday. Willis said that’s what she’s always used when out on the water.
Willis said she made it into the newspapers a few times herself for her fishing feats over the years, but said she’s never caught as many in one day as her daughter did at Saturday’s fishing rodeo.
“We’re gonna keep coming here,” she said. “Every year they have this I’m going to try and bring her here.”
