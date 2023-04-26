Families who were left searching for daycare options following the closure of a Hernando childcare facility in 2022 will soon be able to send their children to a new facility operated by the YMCA.
The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South announced on Wednesday that they plan to expand their services in North Mississippi with a new YMCA Early Learning Center in Hernando.
The organization has purchased the building at 905 Magnolia Hills Cove which was formerly Kaco's Kids Childcare. The daycare business closed on short notice in June 2022.
According to a press release, the YMCA saw an opportunity to step in and fill the gap for families looking for alternative care options.
The YMCA plans to renovate the 13,533 square-foot building with the assistance of $900,000 in matching grant funds provided by the Maddox Foundation.
“The YMCA is excited and honored to better serve the children and families through quality early learning care in the city of Hernando,” said Jerry Martin, President and CEO, YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South, in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the Maddox Foundation, as well as the community, to be able to care for the families in this area with these much needed services.”
The organization has set a Fall 2023 target date for registration and will be able to accommodate over 130 children ages six weeks to five years-old.
