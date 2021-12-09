The YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South will be hosting a hiring event Dec. 14-15 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the YMCA Association Offices at 7171 Goodlett Farms Parkway in Cordova, Tennessee.
The organization has more than 100 program sites across the Mid-South and is hiring in several departments, including school-age child care services, early learning child care, inclusion, nutrition services, drivers, Y center child care, Y member services, call centers, adult fitness and aquatics.
The YMCA announced Wednesday that it will offer free or discounted school-aged child care services for its full time and part time staff members. They also announced that there will be a $500 sign-on bonus for new hires from the hiring event.
“Finding high quality and reliable child care services can often be a challenge for our employees,” Senior Vice President of Operations Shauna Bateman said. “We hope to alleviate some of that stress by offering the same great child care programs to our employees that are enjoyed by our program participants and their families.”
YMCA staff members enjoy perks such as free Before & After care services at YMCA served schools, free holiday and summer camps for children and a free family-level YMCA membership.
“We take advantage of child care because my husband and I both work full time and do not have family in Tennessee,” said YMCA Before & After Care Site Director Ebony Breaux. “‘Our kids are able to make friends and enjoy playing with their peers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.