Ray Crawford served in the Navy in World War II, but did not see combat. The Calhoun, Mississippi native finished boot camp on August 14, 1945 and was waiting on Okinawa as part of the crew of the attack transport U.S.S. Sherburne when word came the Japanese had surrendered on September 2.
“I went to Okinawa as a replacement and got aboard the ship there,” the 94-year old veteran said. “I was there three days on the island then came back aboard and stayed with the ship until she was decommissioned.”
But because he had been in uniform for more than 90 days by the Sept. 1 cutoff date, he was classified as a war veteran. Crawford actually had 92 days of service and was a V6 Selective Volunteer, a Naval Reserve program that guaranteed servicemen discharge within six months of the end of the war.
Crawford volunteered for the Navy eight days before he turned 18. He had a brother in the Marines and one in the Navy. Both of them advised him to join the Navy because the conditions were better.
“Both of them told me, don’t go in the Army or the Marines. Go in the Navy,” Crawford said. “They said ‘you will have a place to sleep, a place to eat, and you won’t be in the mud.’ So I took their advice.”
He was sent for training to Naval Station Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp, which is located north of Chicago for training. The base encompassed 1,600 acres and had over 700 instructors. Over 1 million sailors were trained at Great Lakes during World War II.
“I was sworn in on April 12, 1945,” Crawford said. “That was the day (President Franklin) Roosevelt died.”
Crawford said he was in Chicago a few years ago and decided to stop by Great Lakes to see how it looked today compared to 1945 when he was there for boot camp. Great Lakes was rebuilt in the late 1950s and none of the original barracks, mess halls, classrooms, or offices remain from World War II.
“There was nothing left from when I was there,” Crawford said. “There was no sign of anything.”
Crawford shipped out of San Francisco to Okinawa.
“I was on Treasure Island,” Crawford recalled. “I spent three days there. There were 300 of us.”
The U.S.S. Sherburne (APA-205) had taken part in the assault and occupation of Okinawa and was later part of a convoy on its way to Tokyo transporting soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division and 11th Airborne Division for occupation duty in Tokyo. The convoy entered Tokyo Bay on the morning of September 2 and passed by the battleship U.S.S. Missouri at the time of the formal signing of the Japanese surrender.
After a few more convoy missions, the Sherburne became part of “Operation Magic Carpet” tasked with returning U.S. servicemen home. Crawford was loaded onboard the Sherburne on Jan. 15-21 and arrived back in San Francisco on Feb. 5, 1946. The boat was later decommissioned on Aug. 3, 1946 after a decade of service to the Navy.
“I stayed on the ship until it was decommissioned,” Crawford said. “Then I got out of the Navy. I had 14 months and five days in. They tried to get me to stay in. They wanted to make me a Petty Officer but I said ‘I don’t want to stay in. I might not pass the test.’ They looked at me and said ‘we guarantee you will pass it!”
Crawford said the Sherburne was later called back to service in the 1950s and reclassified as a range tracking vessel in 1969 when it was renamed Range Sentinel and assigned to support the Navy’s Polaris and Poseidon ballistic missile flight test program.
“They put all kinds of electronics on her and made a spy ship out of it during the Cold War,” Crawford said.
Crawford said although he did scrape some paint as an ordinary seaman, he caught the tail end of the war and just missed going into combat in the war.
“My older brother was 22 years old and went in the service in 1941,” Crawford said. “He was in there a year before the Japs bombed Pearl Harbor. But I was just at the right age to have missed it.”
