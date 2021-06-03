Walls candidate for board of alderman Bruno Lauer, also known as “Downtown Bruno,” never had running for public office on his radar.
Instead, the 55-year-old candidate said his aspirations have always been to stay in the business he’s been in for the last 42 years — the business of body slams.
Lauer had his first encounter with professional wrestling at a fairground more than 40 years ago in his home state of West Virginia. He didn’t have enough money to watch the match so he offered to help clean up afterwards if they would let him in. Currently, he’s an event coordinator for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
“They told me after we finished that they were traveling all over,” Lauer said. “So there I was, 13 years old, and these guys told me they would pay me $25 a day, give me a place to stay and feed me. That’s how it all started.”
Lauer spent years doing what he had done in West Virginia, disassembling the wrestling ring and cleaning up at the end of the day, until Dwayne Johnson’s dad, Rocky Johnson, gave him a chance to make a name for himself.
Lauer remembers Rocky Johnson’s words, “Man, you ought to be a manager. You can talk good and you’ve got the gift of gab and charisma. Little guy like you? You would draw a lot of money as a manager.” So Downtown Bruno was created.
Downtown Bruno, in the beginning, was not a good guy. Lauer described the character as a “smart and cocky villain that people loved to hate and hated to love.”
“People really were passionate about wrestling here,” Lauer said. “We had people trying to attack us, people would shake our cars, throw tobacco and beer and whatever else at us when we were the bad guys. That means I was doing my job right though so I didn’t get mad.”
According to Lauer, the more hated you are as a wrestling villain, the more loved you are when you finally make the switch to being the good guy. He recalled the first time he was the good guy as one of the greatest days of his life.
“I’ll never forget it,” Lauer said. “I got tears in my eyes. I was the good guy for the first time and when I said my catchphrase, ’It’s like momma says. It be’s that way sometimes,’ I had 4,000 people say it with me.”
Lauer hopes that he can continue to be the good guy now that he’s running for office in Walls.
“I’m good friends with people in town and they all said that I would be a pretty good candidate for the job,” he said. “I’d like to help my town and if being an alderman will do that, I’m all for it.”
Lauer’s main goal, if he gets enough votes, is to help bring the people of Walls together to improve the town. He emphasized that he isn’t running against anyone, he’s running for the vacant position. Lauer said he doesn't want anyone else to lose their seat on the board, he just wants to sit at the empty one.
He’s hoping to win a spot on the board of alderman at the June 8 elections, but he isn’t stressing about it.
“I’ve spent 55 years not being an alderman, so if I don’t get it, I’ll just continue life as it is,” Lauer said. “It’s like momma says. It be’s that way sometimes. Those words bought me a house, so I still live by them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.