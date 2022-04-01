At approximately 11:13 a.m. in the area of I-55 Southbound and Horn Lake Creek Bridge a motor vehicle accident occurred involving two passenger vehicles along with a tractor-trailer.
The bridge was struck and the tractor-trailer flipped on its side. There were no injuries.
I-55 Southbound is closed at this time from Stateline Road to Church Road. Hazmat crews and a wrecker are on scene and are in the process of removing the tractor trailer.
The closure is expected to last until 6:00 PM. Please use alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.