In March of 1962, the family of James Henry Taylor was changed forever. Twenty-four-year-old Taylor was a U.S. soldier during the Vietnam War. The Olive Branch native’s flight mysteriously vanished on March 16, 1962.
Taylor was studying to be a minister, and had preached a sermon the previous Sunday before he left.
As his mission team stopped in Guam on March 16, 1962 to fill up their fuel tank, Taylor would be heard from by his wife for the last time. He wrote a note to her saying that he loved her and to let her know where he was.
Taylor was on a mission known as Flying Tiger Line Flight 739. Flight 739 was chartered by the U.S. military to travel from Guam to the Philippines. He never made it. The flight went missing somewhere over the Pacific Ocean.
Tiger Flight 739 lost radio contact, and after several hours it would have been impossible for the flight to have any fuel left. The flight and passengers were eventually declared lost.
There are many theories on what caused the disappearance of Flying Tiger Line Flight 739, but the U.S. military never disclosed any specific information.
Taylor’s disappearance was devastating to his family. Due to the nature and secrecy of his mission, Taylor and the rest of the passengers are not recognized at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Family members of passengers of the flight have been fighting for recognition for years. Taylor’s sister, Dianna Crumpler, spoke about how difficult the last several years have been for the family.
“It’s been a long hard road trying to get his name on that wall,” Crumpler said. “I was finally told last year that it would not happen. The mission was a secret, so no one really knows what happened.”
After 59 years, the families of loved ones that were lost on Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 are finally being heard.
Wreaths Across America is honoring the lost passengers by dedicating a monument to them on May 15 in Columbia Falls, Maine. It is not the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial, but nonetheless, it is a monument specifically honoring the brave individuals that were on this flight.
Crumpler spoke about the feeling of sadness that her parents are not here to see this memorial take place.
“We are so excited, but it is still such a hard time,” said Crumpler. “My parents never got closure, and I hope that we are all able to get some now.”
Taylor’s brother; Curtis Taylor, his sister; Dianna Crumpler, his daughter; Marry Tamah Mattox, and his granddaughter; Emily Harrison, will all be in attendance at the monument dedication.
The ceremony will be streamed live via the Wreaths Across America Facebook page at 10 a.m. cst, May 15.
