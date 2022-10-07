Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham is calling it a career after 25 years in law enforcement and the past seven years as chief.
Worship sent a letter to Mayor Chip Johnson and the Board of Aldermen informing them that he will be retiring as chief effective December 1, saying that it has been an honor to serve the community.
“This decision did not come lightly and required much prayer and reflection,” Worsham wrote. “I have been blessed beyond measure to serve in many capacities of police service throughout my career. The most rewarding of them all has been the seven years I have served as your Police Chief.”
Worsham pointed to the great strides the department made under his leadership in becoming one of the most professional and transparent law enforcement agencies in the state.
He praised the men and women in the department and told officials that he is leaving the department in good hands with staff who will be able to step right in and do the job after he is gone.
“Leadership is about empowering and supporting others to succeed,” Worsham wrote. “That positive leadership has led to an impressive staff that is ready to take over in my retirement. I have great comfort in knowing that we succeeded in preparing the next group of leaders for the Hernando Police Department.”
Mayor Chip Johnson, who hired Worsham as chief, said he is proud of the way Worsham handled the job and that he will be missed.
“It was one of the best hires I ever made,” Johnson said. “He came in and did exactly what he said he would do. He turned our police department around. Our police department is an accredited department, which there are very few of those in the state of Mississippi. We have grown the department and he has always kept his main focus on protecting the residents of Hernando, even when it wasn’t politically popular. He always stood up for the residents by advocating to have highly trained - and enough - staff at the police department to protect our citizens and keep our crime rate low.”
Johnson said he expects a smooth transition for whoever steps up to become the next chief of police all because of Worsham’s leadership in training the next generation of professionals in the department.
“The really good news is that he has trained a group that will come in behind him and fill his shoes without a glitch,” Johnson said.
Johnson pointed out that Assistant Chief of Police, Shane Ellis, is a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy and has been with the department since 1995.
“He has left highly trained people behind who are ready to keep carrying the torch,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he wishes Worsham well, but called it a well deserved retirement after a job well done.
“He is young and he has time for another career,” Johnson said. “I guess because I am a little older than I used to be, I absolutely realize that employees are family people first and employees second. If they can do something to better their own position for themselves and their families, I am absolutely their advocate to help them go on down the road and do that. We are very happy for he and his family and we are very grateful for the legacy he has left behind for the Hernando Police Department.”
Worsham’s last day as Chief of Police will be Nov. 30.
“It has been an awesome ride and I am humbled by the support and love I received along the way,” Worsham posted on Facebook. “I will be forever grateful for this amazing opportunity, but I am ready to begin the next chapter of life outside of (law enforcement).”
