Work is underway on a new fitness park in Horn Lake, the first of its kind in Mississippi.
City Administrator Jim Robinson said installation began this weekend and crews should be finished by the end of the week.
“It’s very fulfilling to see this,” Robinson said. “It is going to be a great amenity for the city.”
The outdoor gym is in Latimer Lake Park and was designed by the National Fitness Campaign and is sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield and United Healthcare. The fitness court will have 16 different workout areas with equipment that will allow people to exercise using their own bodyweight to get a complete workout. The workouts are designed for all levels of fitness for people ages 14 and up and allow users to move at their own pace.
The National Fitness Campaign developed the concept of the fitness parks to bring free outdoor exercise options to communities in an effort to promote greater health and well being. The NFC’s goal is to partner with 10,000 communities by 2013.
Robinson and Alderman Dave Young were at the state Capitol attending some meetings and heard about the NFC campaign. They discovered that although there are hundreds of these parks around the country, there were none like it in Mississippi.
The Board of Aldermen approved spending $130,000 from the hotel/motel tax to build the park. The city also received a $30,000 grant from the NFC.
“Horn Lake is the only one in Mississippi that has this park,” Robinson said.
The city poured the concrete slab for the workout area in December. The slab needed 28 days to cure before work could commence on laying the rubberized surface on top of the concrete. The park will have a customized backstop with room for logos and other business sponsorships. The different exercise ares will have equipment like pull-up bars, steady rings, plyometric boxes, and other work stations. Park users will be able to download an app on the phones with pre-designed workouts to enhance the experience.
“I was out there Sunday and met their installation crew to watch them get started,” Robinson said. “They are working hard to get it all done.”
Robinson said he expects work to be completed by the end of the week if the weather cooperates. The park will be roped off though to allow dirt work and sod to be laid.
He said residents will be really proud when it is finished.
“The park was just packed with people and I thought, if they only knew what was coming,” Robinson said. “It’s a great location, close to the restroom and concession stand. We poured an extra sidewalk so it will have easy access.”
Robinson the city is planning to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony soon and will invite state officials to attend.
“We have reached out to the Governor’s office and are hoping he will be able to attend and will reach out to others as well,” Robinson said.
