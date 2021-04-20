Women’s health and how to balance family life with a successful career will be the focus of this year’s second annual Women in Business Luncheon.
The event is hosted by Southaven Chamber of Commerce with sponsor Community Bank and will be held Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Landers Center.
Executive Director Debbie King said the luncheon will feature a panel of health care professionals who will provide pointers on how to maintain a well balanced life both at home and work.
“We are trying to get women together and let them know that they are not alone in this, and to just encourage and inspire one another,” King said. “We hope this panel discussion will promote and motivate women to set aside some self time and to take care of themselves.”
The panel includes speakers Audra Jones, a Family Nurse Practitioner at The Women’s Clinic; Dr. Gwen Neal, executive director of Brown Christian Academy; Dr. Purvisha Patel, a dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Associates; Tina Smith, a Family Nurse Practitioner with Trinity Health Center; and cancer survivor Tracy Gallagher, owner of Gallagher Insurance Group and DeSoto Hope.
Tina Tatum, owner of Coffee Central, will serve as emcee of the event. Ashleigh Parker of DeSoto Hope will offer the invocation. Parker is also a cancer survivor.
Women in Business started in 2019, but had to be postponed last year due to the COVID pandemic. Former Mississippi First Lady Deborah Bryant was the keynote speaker at that event.
“It was a great event,” King said. “It was good to hear women share not only how their careers impacted their families, but the way they do business.”
King said they chose the topic of women’s health for this year’s luncheon because women wear many different hats and oftentimes their own health suffers because they are busy looking out for the well-being of their family.
“Sometimes women have a hard time between balancing family and career,” King said. “It is easy for us to feel like we are alone. But we are strong. We don’t realize how strong we are when things happen in our family with our children or our husbands or when we have an illness in our family. So we wanted to get women together to encourage and inspire one another.”
King said 125 women have signed up to attend the sold-out luncheon.
For more information visit http://www.southavenchamber.org
