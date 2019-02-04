Southaven Police are investigating an overnight shooting early Monday morning that left a woman wounded and hospitalized. A suspect in the incident is being sought.
Police report officers were called to the area of Goodman Road and Southcrest Blvd. shortly after 2:15 a.m. Monday morning on the report that a shooting had just taken place.
When officers arrived, a vehicle in the roadway was approached and inside they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The gunshot had been fired through the driver’s door window.
Initial medical attention was provided the unidentified victim until the arrival of an ambulance. It was at that time when she was taken to the emergency room at Regional One Health in Memphis in critical condition.
Police reported the only information they had as of Monday afternoon was that the suspect vehicle is a black Dodge Challenger or Charger-type of car and had dark tinted windows. The suspects continued east on Goodman Road after the shooting, police said.
No one else was reported hurt in the Monday morning incident and police are continuing their investigation.
Bob Bakken is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
