The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday gave an update to the case of former teacher's assistant, Amy Craft, and the investigation of her alleged molestation of a child.
"After further investigation, DCSD detectives have charged Amy Craft with a second count of felony molestation. Detectives discovered additional evidence, which includes the suspect touching the minor inappropriately," DCSD Public Information Officer Tish Clark said. "This is still an active investigation."
The additional charge reportedly involves the same victim, according to officials. Craft's bond has been increased from $100,000 to $200,000.
The DCSD arrested Craft, 48, on April 15, and charged her with molesting - touching a child for lustful purposes.
According to DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on a routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. in front of Center Hill School on Kirk Road in Olive Branch. The deputy approached the vehicle and found Craft with a 16 year-old inside the vehicle.
Craft was still detained at the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center as of noon Tuesday, April 20.
DeSoto County Schools is cooperating fully with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.