A woman has been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries/death after running over her boyfriend following an altercation at a Southaven pub.
Southaven Police responded to a call around 11:14 p.m. on July 20 about an injured male in the parking lot of Dan McGuinness's Bar. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man identified as Charlie Joyner of Southaven who had suffered massive head trauma.
Joyner’s was transported to Regional One Trauma Center where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
During the investigation, police discovered that Joyner had been in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend, Tiffany Monette. Southaven detectives watched video footage from inside the bar showing Monette and Joyner arguing. Monette walked out of the bar shortly after stating that she was leaving as Joyner attempted to stop her.
A witness told police that a female driving a pick-up truck pulling a trailer was seen outside the bar nudging the victim as he stood in front of the vehicle. Video evidence from the a business nearby showed Monette leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed shortly after Joyner came up to the vehicle.
Monette was taken into custody and charged with Manslaughter and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with injuries/death (Felony).
