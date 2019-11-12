The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday arrested an Olive Branch woman and has charged her with murder in the death of her husband.
The Sheriff’s Department provided a news release Tuesday afternoon stating that Felicia Barden of 4440 Center Hill Road in Olive Branch was taken into custody and charged with murder.
Tuesday afternoon, DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders identified the victim as Willie James Barden, age 55 of Olive Branch.
Crime scene tape was seen being put up and deputies were reported at the residence near Center Hill Elementary School Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Bill Rasco later confirmed that the victim's body was found inside the Center Hill Road residence and that he was the husband of Felicia Barden.
Interviews were continuing in the case Tuesday afternoon and more information may be made available on Wednesday.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.