A woman is in custody of the Southaven Police Department after reckless driving in an attempt to flee from Southaven police.
Around 10 a.m on Friday, DeSoto County police reported a stolen car in the drive-thru line at Chick-fil-A on Goodman Rd and then called for backup.
Kimberly Muke noticed the police cars after going through the drive-thru line and then began to drive recklessly through the parking lot of the Office Depot behind the Chick-fil-A, according to police reports.
Another driver swerved and side-swiped a Desoto County Sheriff's patrol car in an attempt to not hit the car Make was driving.
Make then tried to escape, but a deputy hit her car to stop it from wrecking into another car or hitting a pedestrian, police said.
Make and the deputy were then taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital, and it's been reported that they sustained no injuries.
