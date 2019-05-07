DeSoto County authorities have in custody a woman accused of taking a U.S. Postal Service mail vehicle in Memphis and driving it into Southaven, where authorities caught up with and arrested her.
Southaven police officials said they were informed by Memphis police and the Postal Service that one of its vehicles had been stolen along Florida Street in Memphis Tuesday. Information indicated that the vehicle was in the Southaven vicinity and officers were alerted with a “BOLO,” or be on the lookout alert for it.
A Southaven police officer saw the vehicle about 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon eastbound on Goodman Road and heading toward Tchulahoma Road. The officer, with others who served as his backup, was able to get the vehicle to stop and the driver was arrested without incident.
Kyla Spears, age 20 of Memphis, was brought to Southaven police headquarters and later taken to the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando, where she is being held. Bond had not been set in the case, as of Tuesday evening.
Spears is charged with receiving stolen property and a May 15 court date has been set. The vehicle was returned to the Postal Service.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
